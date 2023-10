Punaises de lit en France: l’Algérie doit-elle s’inquiéter?

© AFP 2023 MIGUEL MEDINA This photograph taken on October 3, 2023 shows a product used to eradicate bedbugs at the Hygiene Premium, pest control shop in Paris. The French government said on September 29, 2023 that it was launching a concerted effort to fight bedbugs that have appeared in numbers in public transport, cinemas and hospitals. The blood-sucking insects have been spotted in the Paris metro, high-speed trains and at Paris's Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, with disgusted travellers posting videos on social media.