Ce plat sauté africain parmi les 50 meilleurs du monde, selon TasteAtlas

Phat kaphrao

📍 Thailand 🇹🇭

⭐ 4.8

💯 #1 best-rated stir-fry in the world



Learn more about the best stir-fries in the world: https://t.co/jm9LbEKmZx



Phat kaphrao is one of the most common dish ordered by foreigners in Thailand and currently holds the #1 place of the best… pic.twitter.com/PCeAUOhj5N