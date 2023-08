Les MiG-29 indiens participent à un exercice militaire d’envergure en Égypte

Back to the land of the #Pyramids.



Contingents of India's three services will be participating in #ExBrightStar23 in #Egypt.



IAF's five MiG-29, two C-17, two C-130 J & two IL 78 AAR aircraft departed for #Cairo today.



