Ces pays africains ont le plus grand arsenal d'artillerie automotrice
Ces pays africains ont le plus grand arsenal d'artillerie automotrice
Le Maroc, l'Égypte et l'Algérie ont la plus importante artillerie automotrice du continent, un élément essentiel pour le combat au sol, selon un classement... 29.09.2024
2024-09-29T20:18+0200
2024-09-29T20:18+0200
2024-09-29T20:18+0200
La Russie possède le plus grand arsenal en matière d'artillerie automotrice, mais plusieurs pays d'Afrique font bonne figure, selon un classement établi par le site spécialisé Global Fire Power.
2024
Le Maroc, l'Égypte et l'Algérie ont la plus importante artillerie automotrice du continent, un élément essentiel pour le combat au sol, selon un classement établi par Global Fire Power.
La Russie possède le plus grand arsenal en matière d'artillerie automotrice, mais plusieurs pays d'Afrique font bonne figure, selon un classement établi par le site spécialisé Global Fire Power.
L'Égypte compte 1.489 véhicules (6e mondial);
Le Maroc dispose d'un parc de 565 engins;
L'Algérie peut s'appuyer sur 224 véhicules;
L'Éthiopie complète le top-5 africain avec 65 armes de ce type.
"Les systèmes d'artillerie automotrice sont un élément précieux du combat au sol, fournissant un tir indirect sur une longue portée à l'aide de divers types de projectiles, y compris des obus chimiques et nucléaire", rappelle Global Fire Power.