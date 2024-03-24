Afrique
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie
Sputnik Afrique
Il y a 25 ans, l'Otan lançait son agression contre la Yougoslavie. Cette infographie de Sputnik rappelle le triste bilan de ces bombardements qui ont causé un... 24.03.2024, Sputnik Afrique
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie

08:30 24.03.2024
Il y a 25 ans, l'Otan lançait son agression contre la Yougoslavie. Cette infographie de Sputnik rappelle le triste bilan de ces bombardements qui ont causé un préjudice grave à l'infrastructure civile du pays.
