https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20240324/les-25-ans-dagression-de-lotan-contre-la-yougoslavie-1065673627.html
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie
Sputnik Afrique
Il y a 25 ans, l'Otan lançait son agression contre la Yougoslavie. Cette infographie de Sputnik rappelle le triste bilan de ces bombardements qui ont causé un... 24.03.2024, Sputnik Afrique
2024-03-24T08:30+0100
2024-03-24T08:30+0100
2024-03-24T08:30+0100
infographies
multimédia
bombardements sur la yougoslavie (1999)
yougoslavie
otan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e8/03/15/1065673241_0:10:1243:709_1920x0_80_0_0_5c8ccecc4665c1686ff6f01780e5e940.png
yougoslavie
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Actus
fr_FR
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e8/03/15/1065673241_142:0:1102:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1c0d28971b337040559062ea02b08fe2.png
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
multimédia, bombardements sur la yougoslavie (1999), yougoslavie, otan, инфографика
multimédia, bombardements sur la yougoslavie (1999), yougoslavie, otan, инфографика
Les 25 ans d'agression de l'Otan contre la Yougoslavie
Il y a 25 ans, l'Otan lançait son agression contre la Yougoslavie. Cette infographie de Sputnik rappelle le triste bilan de ces bombardements qui ont causé un préjudice grave à l'infrastructure civile du pays.