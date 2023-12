La Mauritanie et le Tchad ouvrent la voie à la dissolution de l'alliance antijihadiste G5 Sahel

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell In this Monday, April 30, 2012 photo, people walk past a dry seasonal riverbed in the Matam region of northeastern Senegal. Since late 2011, aid groups have been sounding the alarm, warning that devastating drought has again weakened communities where children already live perilously close to the edge of malnutrition. The situation is most severe in Niger, Chad and in Mali, but this time it has also pervaded northern Senegal, the most prosperous and stable country in the Sahel.