Afrique
fr
ENGengFRfr
https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20231011/en-continu-les-etats-unis-acheminent-en-israel-un-premier-lot-de-munitions-avancees-1062690586.html
En continu. Les États-Unis acheminent en Israël un premier lot de munitions "avancées"
En continu. Les États-Unis acheminent en Israël un premier lot de munitions "avancées"
En vue de soutenir Israël contre le Hamas, Washington y a acheminé un premier avion avec des munitions destinées à "permettre des frappes significatives". Il a... 11.10.2023, Sputnik Afrique
2023-10-11T08:54+0200
2023-10-11T09:02+0200
israël
washington
aérodrome
proche-orient
international
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e7/0a/08/1062639369_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_1e1fd4b6ccecfa56024232bf69d0bd0f.jpg
israël
washington
proche-orient
gaza
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Actus
fr_FR
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e7/0a/08/1062639369_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a9a460f2238111aedbd215558633d8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israël, washington, aérodrome, proche-orient, international, gaza, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
israël, washington, aérodrome, proche-orient, international, gaza, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Frappes israéliennes contre la bande de Gaza - Sputnik Afrique

En continu. Les États-Unis acheminent en Israël un premier lot de munitions "avancées"

08:54 11.10.2023 (Mis à jour: 09:02 11.10.2023)
S'abonner
Afrique
Africa
En vue de soutenir Israël contre le Hamas, Washington y a acheminé un premier avion avec des munitions destinées à "permettre des frappes significatives". Il a atterri mardi soir à une base aérienne dans le sud du pays.
Un premier avion de transport chargé de munitions américaines "avancées" destinées à faire face au Hamas à Gaza et aux militants du Hezbollah au Liban a atterri mardi soir en Israël, a fait savoir l'armée israélienne.
Ces munitions, acheminées à la base aérienne de Nevatim, dans le désert du Néguev, dans le sud du pays, sont destinées "à permettre des frappes significatives et à préparer des scénarios supplémentaires". Dans un communiqué, Tsahal se dit reconnaissant envers Washington pour cette aide "pendant cette période difficile".

Le soutien d'un allié

"Nos ennemis communs savent que la coopération entre les deux armées est plus forte que jamais et qu'elle constitue un élément essentiel pour garantir la sécurité et la stabilité régionales", a souligné l’armée israélienne.
Sur fond d'escalade du conflit israélo-palestinien, le groupe aéronaval du porte-avions USS Gerald Ford est arrivé le même jour en Méditerranée orientale.
Moments forts
Les plus récents d'abordLes plus anciens d'abord
09:18 11.10.2023
Depuis l'escalade du conflit, près de 264.000 Palestiniens ont été contraints de quitter leurs foyers dans la bande de Gaza. Ces données sont fournies dans un rapport du Bureau de l’Onu pour la coordination des affaires humanitaires.
09:18 11.10.2023
Le chef du service de politique étrangère de l'UE, Josep Borrell, a déclaré que l'Union européenne ne cesserait pas de fournir une aide financière à la Palestine.
09:17 11.10.2023
Pendant la nuit, Tsahal a continué à attaquer des cibles du Hamas. Plus de 70 frappes d’avions de combat ont été signalées.
09:17 11.10.2023
Le nombre de civils israéliens morts a dépassé les 1.200 personnes, environ 3.000 ont été blessés. Le ministère de la Santé de Gaza fait état de 950 morts et de plus de 5.000 civils blessés.
Sputnik explique
Opinion
Infographies
Opération spéciale russe
International
Maghreb
Afrique subsaharienne
Podcasts
  • Qui sommes-nous?
  • Mentions legales
  • Politique de confidentialite
  • Politique relative aux cookies
  • Règles de conduite
  • Application Sputnik
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. Tous droits réservés. 18+
Fil d’actu
0
Pour participer aux discussions, identifiez-vous ou créez-vous un compte
loader
Chat
Заголовок открываемого материала