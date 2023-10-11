En continu. Les États-Unis acheminent en Israël un premier lot de munitions "avancées"

Un premier avion de transport chargé de munitions américaines "avancées" destinées à faire face au Hamas à Gaza et aux militants du Hezbollah au Liban a atterri mardi soir en Israël, a fait savoir l'armée israélienne.
Ces munitions, acheminées à la base aérienne de Nevatim, dans le désert du Néguev, dans le sud du pays, sont destinées "à permettre des frappes significatives et à préparer des scénarios supplémentaires". Dans un communiqué, Tsahal se dit reconnaissant envers Washington pour cette aide "pendant cette période difficile".
An official statement, Israel announced that a transport plane with "advanced" American ammunition landed at the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel tonight. US made JDAMs and hellfire rockets used by the Israeli army in its operation in Gaza pic.twitter.com/BdsdzZc4J0— adrian lewis 🏴🇰🇾 (@adrianlewis310) October 10, 2023
Another day of hostilities in Israel. The world awaits the start of the Israeli ground offensive. All events will be covered in a new daily thread.— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 11, 2023
The first transport plane with ammunition from the US landed at the Nevatim Air Base 28 in the south of Israel.
Le soutien d'un allié
"Nos ennemis communs savent que la coopération entre les deux armées est plus forte que jamais et qu'elle constitue un élément essentiel pour garantir la sécurité et la stabilité régionales", a souligné l’armée israélienne.
Sur fond d'escalade du conflit israélo-palestinien, le groupe aéronaval du porte-avions USS Gerald Ford est arrivé le même jour en Méditerranée orientale.