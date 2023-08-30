https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20230830/le-gabon-en-chiffres-1061752444.html
Le Gabon en chiffres
Une infographie de Sputnik présente un aperçu géographique et économique du Gabon, où des militaires locaux ont écarté du pouvoir le Président sortant, Ali... 30.08.2023, Sputnik Afrique
Le Gabon en chiffres
Une infographie de Sputnik présente un aperçu géographique et économique du Gabon, où des militaires locaux ont écarté du pouvoir le Président sortant, Ali Bongo.