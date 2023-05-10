https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20230510/intelligence-artificielle-google-ouvre-son-chatbot-bard-a-180-pays-1059171224.html
Intelligence artificielle: Google ouvre son chatbot Bard à 180 pays
Intelligence artificielle: Google ouvre son chatbot Bard à 180 pays
Google a ouvert mercredi son chatbot d'intelligence artificielle générative Bard à 180 pays en anglais, et annoncé l'intégration prochaine de cette technologie...
Le géant d'internet et son concurrent Microsoft sont lancés dans une course au déploiement de l'IA générative qui suscite une vague d'enthousiasme comme d'inquiétude avec le succès de ChatGPT.
Intelligence artificielle: Google ouvre son chatbot Bard à 180 pays
Google a ouvert mercredi son chatbot d'intelligence artificielle générative Bard à 180 pays en anglais, et annoncé l'intégration prochaine de cette technologie à de nombreuses autres plateformes, y compris la recherche en ligne.
Le géant d'internet et son concurrent Microsoft sont lancés dans une course au déploiement de l'IA générative qui suscite une vague d'enthousiasme comme d'inquiétude avec le succès de ChatGPT.