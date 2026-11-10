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https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20261110/le-site-des-pyramides-de-gizeh-en-egypte-accueille-lart-contemporain-1090804638.html
Le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain
Le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain
Sputnik Afrique
La sixième édition de l'exposition d'art contemporain Forever Is Now se tient du 8 au 28 novembre 2026 et présente les œuvres de huit peintres de différents... 10.11.2026, Sputnik Afrique
2026-11-10T07:20+0100
2026-11-10T07:20+0100
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L'événement se tient sous le patronage de l’UNESCO, du ministère du Tourisme et des Antiquités, de l’organisme Experience Egypt ainsi que du ministère des Affaires étrangères.
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Le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain

07:20 10.11.2026
S'abonner
La sixième édition de l'exposition d'art contemporain Forever Is Now se tient du 8 au 28 novembre 2026 et présente les œuvres de huit peintres de différents pays.
L'événement se tient sous le patronage de l’UNESCO, du ministère du Tourisme et des Antiquités, de l’organisme Experience Egypt ainsi que du ministère des Affaires étrangères.
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil

Quand l'éternité se mêle au futur: le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain, créant des paysages irréels

Quand l&#x27;éternité se mêle au futur: le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l&#x27;art contemporain, créant des paysages irréels - Sputnik Afrique
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© AP Photo / Amr Nabil

Quand l'éternité se mêle au futur: le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain, créant des paysages irréels

© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyThe art installation "Possible Landscapes" by Charlotte Colbert near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Арт-инсталляция Possible Landscapes Шарлотты Кольбер на шестой выставке современного искусства Forever Is Now, проходящей на территории исторического комплекса пирамид в Гизе, Египет - Sputnik Afrique
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyA woman poses for a photograph at the art installation "It's Time to Plant Love" by Jiang Qiong'er near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Женщина позирует на фоне арт-инсталляции It's Time to Plant Love Цзян Цюнъэр на шестой выставке современного искусства Forever Is Now, проходящей на территории исторического комплекса пирамид в Гизе, Египет - Sputnik Afrique
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanySeckin Pirim stands at his art installation "The King's Road" near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Сечкин Пирим у своей арт-инсталляции The King's Road на шестой выставке современного искусства Forever Is Now, проходящей на территории исторического комплекса пирамид в Гизе, Египет - Sputnik Afrique
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyAn art installation titled "The Gathering" by Abdul Rahman Taha near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Арт-инсталляция под названием The Gathering Абдулы Рахмана Тахи на шестой выставке современного искусства Forever Is Now, проходящей на территории исторического комплекса пирамид в Гизе, Египет - Sputnik Afrique
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyThe art installation "Celestial Vessels" by Rochelle Webster-Nembhard near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany 
Арт-инсталляция Celestial Vessels Рошель Вебстер-Нембхард на шестой выставке современного искусства Forever Is Now, проходящей на территории исторического комплекса пирамид в Гизе, Египет - Sputnik Afrique
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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