Le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain
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La sixième édition de l'exposition d'art contemporain Forever Is Now se tient du 8 au 28 novembre 2026 et présente les œuvres de huit peintres de différents pays.
L'événement se tient sous le patronage de l’UNESCO, du ministère du Tourisme et des Antiquités, de l’organisme Experience Egypt ainsi que du ministère des Affaires étrangères.
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
Quand l'éternité se mêle au futur: le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain, créant des paysages irréels
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© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
Quand l'éternité se mêle au futur: le site des pyramides de Gizeh, en Égypte, accueille l'art contemporain, créant des paysages irréels
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyThe art installation "Possible Landscapes" by Charlotte Colbert near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyA woman poses for a photograph at the art installation "It's Time to Plant Love" by Jiang Qiong'er near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanySeckin Pirim stands at his art installation "The King's Road" near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyAn art installation titled "The Gathering" by Abdul Rahman Taha near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany
© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El GhanyThe art installation "Celestial Vessels" by Rochelle Webster-Nembhard near the Giza pyramid complex during the sixth edition of "Forever Is Now," an exhibition organised by Art D'Egypte featuring works by international artists, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
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© REUTERS Mohamed Abd El Ghany