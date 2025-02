"Qu’on le veuille ou non, la Russie est une puissance de premier rang au monde", selon un expert

© Sputnik . POOL

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend negotiations between high-level delegations from the United States and Russia on Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.