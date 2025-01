Une planque de kidnappeurs détruite au Nigeria, des tombes découvertes

Oba, Idemili South LGA!



Demolition of kidnappers den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites AKA “La Cruise Hotel” along Onitsha Owerri road.



The hotel has well-partitioned graves of over 30 on the last floor with a shrine!!



See 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻#UdoGaAchi#Agunechemba https://t.co/OPDw3VhjCt pic.twitter.com/N77kcw9vUs