Trump ridiculise Biden et l'aide à l'Ukraine en une image

Trump mocks President Biden by announcing the principles of Bidennomics:



1. You pay taxes.



2. I send them to Ukraine.



3. They give them back to Hunter (Biden).



4. Hunter gives them to me.



5. I will pardon Hunter.



