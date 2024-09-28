https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20240928/israel-annonce-avoir-elimine-le-chef-du-hezbollah-hassan-nasrallah-dans-une-frappe-a-beyrouth-1068455707.html
Israël annonce avoir "éliminé" le chef du Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah dans une frappe à Beyrouth
L'armée israélienne a annoncé samedi avoir "éliminé" le chef du mouvement islamiste armé libanais, Hassan Nasrallah, dans une frappe la veille sur le QG de... 28.09.2024, Sputnik Afrique
"Hassan Nasrallah est mort", a déclaré un porte-parole de l'armée, le lieutenant-colonel Nadav Shoshani, sur le réseau social X.
L'armée israélienne a annoncé samedi avoir "éliminé" le chef du mouvement islamiste armé libanais, Hassan Nasrallah, dans une frappe la veille sur le QG de l'organisation à Beyrouth.
"Hassan Nasrallah est mort", a déclaré un porte-parole de l'armée, le lieutenant-colonel Nadav Shoshani, sur le réseau social X.