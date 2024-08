La Russie présente la version export du drone kamikaze Lancet

#ARMY2024



Rosoboronexport unveiled the Lancet-E family of Loitering Munitions and UAV featuring 3 key systems:

1. UAV Z-16-E

2. IZDELIYE 51-E

3. IZDELIYE 52-E



Lancet is referred to as "gamechanger" due to proven capabilities demonstrated during the ongoing war.