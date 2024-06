À Moscou, Denis Sassou N'Guesso s’apprête à signer un accord sur la construction d’un oléoduc clé

© AP Photo / Lewis Joly President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. The aim of the two-day climate and finance summit was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries whose predicaments have been worsened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine better tackle poverty and climate change.