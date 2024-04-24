Le Sri Lanka envisage de faire partie des BRICS+
© Sputnik . Vladimir Astapkovich / Accéder à la base multimédia30.01.2024. Representatives of the BRICS members pose for a family photo before a meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of the BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies. Initially, the bloc united Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Last summer, their leaders invited Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc.
© Sputnik . Vladimir Astapkovich/
L’annonce a été faite par l’ambassadrice du pays en Russie.
"En effet, il y a une volonté de rejoindre les BRICS+ dans un futur proche, cela permettra d'assurer à la fois la sécurité des transports et celle alimentaire", a fait savoir Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage.
La diplomate a ajouté que la délégation de cet État insulaire situé au sud de l'Inde était actuellement présente à la réunion internationale des hauts représentants chargés des questions de sécurité, qui se tient à Moscou.