Afrique
fr
ENGengFRfr
https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20240424/le-sri-lanka-envisage-de-faire-partie-des-brics-1066211399.html
Le Sri Lanka envisage de faire partie des BRICS+
Le Sri Lanka envisage de faire partie des BRICS+
Sputnik Afrique
L’annonce a été faite par l’ambassadrice du pays en Russie. 24.04.2024, Sputnik Afrique
2024-04-24T11:50+0200
2024-04-24T11:50+0200
brics
sri lanka
adhésion
sécurité
sécurité alimentaire
transports
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e8/04/14/1066158376_0:0:3188:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e08fdffdf5a1436d7162c9ad1a87ee.jpg
"En effet, il y a une volonté de rejoindre les BRICS+ dans un futur proche, cela permettra d'assurer à la fois la sécurité des transports et celle alimentaire", a fait savoir Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage. La diplomate a ajouté que la délégation de cet État insulaire situé au sud de l'Inde était actuellement présente à la réunion internationale des hauts représentants chargés des questions de sécurité, qui se tient à Moscou.
sri lanka
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Actus
fr_FR
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e8/04/14/1066158376_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b249e06d7bf4df25bb9b7e130d1c62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics, sri lanka, adhésion, sécurité, sécurité alimentaire, transports
brics, sri lanka, adhésion, sécurité, sécurité alimentaire, transports

Le Sri Lanka envisage de faire partie des BRICS+

11:50 24.04.2024
© Sputnik . Vladimir Astapkovich / Accéder à la base multimédia30.01.2024. Representatives of the BRICS members pose for a family photo before a meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of the BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies. Initially, the bloc united Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Last summer, their leaders invited Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc.
30.01.2024. Representatives of the BRICS members pose for a family photo before a meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of the BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies. Initially, the bloc united Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Last summer, their leaders invited Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. - Sputnik Afrique, 1920, 24.04.2024
© Sputnik . Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Accéder à la base multimédia
S'abonner
L’annonce a été faite par l’ambassadrice du pays en Russie.
"En effet, il y a une volonté de rejoindre les BRICS+ dans un futur proche, cela permettra d'assurer à la fois la sécurité des transports et celle alimentaire", a fait savoir Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage.
La diplomate a ajouté que la délégation de cet État insulaire situé au sud de l'Inde était actuellement présente à la réunion internationale des hauts représentants chargés des questions de sécurité, qui se tient à Moscou.
Sputnik explique
Opinion
Infographies
Opération spéciale russe
International
Maghreb
Afrique subsaharienne
Podcasts
  • Qui sommes-nous?
  • Mentions legales
  • Politique de confidentialite
  • Politique relative aux cookies
  • Règles de conduite
  • Application Sputnik
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik Tous droits réservés. 18+
Fil d’actu
0
Pour participer aux discussions, identifiez-vous ou créez-vous un compte
loader
Chat
Заголовок открываемого материала