Un conseiller de Sonko réclame le départ des militaires français et l'abandon du franc CFA

© AP Photo / Sylvain Cherkaoui Supporters of Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko take to the streets of Dakar, Tuesday March 14, 2023. The opposition leader is being charged in a civil lawsuit against him by Senegal's tourism minister for defamation and public insults. The case stems from accusations that Sonko made against the minister during a news conference late last year. The 46-year-old politician goes to court Thursday March 16, 2023.