Découverte de restes d’un prêtre vieux de 3.000 ans enterré face contre terre – photos

August 27, 2023 Report: A tomb of the priest of Pacopampa which had lain undisturbed for 3,000 years has been unearthed during excavations in northern Peru. Researchers dug through 6 layers of ash mixed with black earth to reach his skeleton. #Peru #PR Go: https://t.co/hbNj3rCZbq pic.twitter.com/lpVVD2mGAH