La diffusion de RFI et France 24 suspendue au Gabon

© AFP 2023 KENZO TRIBOUILLARD This combination of file pictures created on August 3, 2023, shows the logo of the live news channel France 24 (L) taken on April 9, 2019, at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris and the logo of Radio France Internationale (RFI) (R) taken on April 9, 2019, at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris.. On August 3, 2023, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared in a press release "very firmly" condemning the broadcast suspension of French medias France 24 and RFI (Radio France International) in Niger, where a coup overthrew the elected president.