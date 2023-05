À savourer: un étudiant mange une banane à 120.000 dollars exposée dans un musée - vidéo

#Art #MaurizioCattelan #SouthKorea



Watch👀 a South Korean art student eat a 🍌 banana that was duct-taped to a wall as part of a renowned installation worth $120k USD by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, because he was "hungry".



🧑‍🎨 Cattelan: "No problem". pic.twitter.com/DyTkMvnBA2