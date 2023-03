En Sibérie, le renseignement via des drones dotés d’intelligence artificielle à l’essai

© Sputnik . Vladimir Astapkovich / An intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" of the mechanized column of the Central Military District's Moscow Garrison during the rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 71st Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, at the Alabino training ground, Moscow Region.Тренировка военного парада, посвященного Победе в Великой Отечественной войне