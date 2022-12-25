Afrique
https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20221225/un-quartier-dabuja-se-transforme-en-conte-de-fee-scintillant-pour-noel--1057380142.html
Un quartier d’Abuja se transforme en conte de fées scintillant pour Noël
Un quartier d’Abuja se transforme en conte de fées scintillant pour Noël
Le village de Noël construit dans la capitale nigériane est un endroit où beaucoup espèrent créer des souvenirs durables et magiques. Cela ne peut en être... 25.12.2022, Sputnik Afrique
2022-12-25T10:21+0100
2022-12-25T11:26+0100
international
afrique subsaharienne
abuja
noël
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e6/0a/01/1056368893_0:0:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_c28ae92ee7793e3b9df804ae98732f82.jpg
Pendant trois semaines, la capitale nigériane, Abuja, abrite sur son territoire une attraction pas comme les autres: un village de Noël.Avec ses étoiles étincelantes, c’est un endroit où vivre des instants mémorables en famille ou se retrouver avec des amis pour les fêtes de fin d’année.
afrique subsaharienne
abuja
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Actus
fr_FR
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.africa/img/07e6/0a/01/1056368893_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3ffb4a2b1a347783cc0f9a9f9c2705.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Afrique
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international, afrique subsaharienne, abuja, noël
international, afrique subsaharienne, abuja, noël

Un quartier d’Abuja se transforme en conte de fées scintillant pour Noël

10:21 25.12.2022 (Mis à jour: 11:26 25.12.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Fawaz.tairou / Porte de la ville d'Abuja
Porte de la ville d'Abuja - Sputnik Afrique, 1920, 25.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Fawaz.tairou /
S'abonnerTelegram
Le village de Noël construit dans la capitale nigériane est un endroit où beaucoup espèrent créer des souvenirs durables et magiques. Cela ne peut en être autrement parmi ces décors lumineux et scintillants.
Pendant trois semaines, la capitale nigériane, Abuja, abrite sur son territoire une attraction pas comme les autres: un village de Noël.
Avec ses étoiles étincelantes, c’est un endroit où vivre des instants mémorables en famille ou se retrouver avec des amis pour les fêtes de fin d’année.
International
Maghreb
Afrique subsaharienne
Russie
France
podcast
  • Qui sommes-nous?
  • Mentions legales
  • Nous contacter
  • Politique de confidentialite
  • Politique relative aux cookies
  • Protection des données – demande
  • Règles de conduite
  • Application Sputnik
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. Tous droits réservés. 18+
Fil d’actu
0
Pour participer aux discussions, identifiez-vous ou créez-vous un compte
loader
Chat
Заголовок открываемого материала