Une cinquantaine de piles extraites de l’estomac d’une Irlandaise

🚨Dublin,Ireland: Saint Vincents University Hospital

Doctors/Surgeons remove 55 AA & AAA Batteries

from a 66 y/o Female Patient who had swallowed them

and had complains of Stomach Pains. The Batteries

were removed from her Abdomen,Colon,& Anus

Surgically. She is recovering🚨 pic.twitter.com/hUkhNUXpQ9