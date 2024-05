La mission de formation militaire de l’UE quitte le Mali

After more than eleven years in Mali, EUTM Mali is bidding farewell with the satisfaction of the job done.

More than 20,000 Malian soldiers have been trained by us.

The EU continues supporting Mali, here and from Europe

THANK YOU MALI!!!